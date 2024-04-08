Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.81.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.95. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

