RFG Advisory LLC Takes $9.29 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 151,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,292,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,661. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $66.43.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1998 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.