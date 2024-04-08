RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,450,000 after buying an additional 694,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,846,000 after buying an additional 2,044,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,107,000 after buying an additional 322,362 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,072. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

