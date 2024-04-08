RFG Advisory LLC Has $7.51 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,564 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 68,818 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,366. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

