RFG Advisory LLC Has $13.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IWF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $334.83. 1,700,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.