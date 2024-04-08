RFG Advisory LLC Has $103.85 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,252,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.70% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $103,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 121,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.60. 383,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,833. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

