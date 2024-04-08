REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Insider Sells $292,781.28 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,041 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $292,781.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,492,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,673,074.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

REX American Resources Price Performance

REX American Resources stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,254,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,295,000 after buying an additional 34,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in REX American Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after buying an additional 818,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in REX American Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 49,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in REX American Resources by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after buying an additional 550,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on REX. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on REX American Resources

About REX American Resources

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.