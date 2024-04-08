Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 8th (ALL, APG, APO, APP, APTV, ARES, ARM, AZEK, BA, BBY)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 8th:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $175.00 to $200.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $45.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $133.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $83.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $107.00 to $110.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $157.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $272.00 to $240.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $10.00 to $16.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $179.30 to $164.30. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $464.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $211.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $89.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $179.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $2.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $76.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $246.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $90.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $130.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price raised by Gordon Haskett from $190.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $510.00 to $560.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $3.50. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $561.00 to $557.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $62.00 to $65.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $165.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $15.00 to $22.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $172.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $172.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $16.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $700.00 to $750.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $413.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $420.00 to $430.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $113.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $302.00 to $312.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $105.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $525.00 to $585.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $239.00 to $236.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $4.00 to $4.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by KeyCorp to $850.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from $140.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $90.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $990.00 to $1,875.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $8.50 to $9.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $1.65 to $2.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $19.50 to $20.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $179.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $157.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $205.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $6.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $57.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $74.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $320.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $46.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $52.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $525.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $180.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

