Request Price Up 6.4% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Request has a total market capitalization of $168.55 million and $4.62 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00014572 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001577 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00016458 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,888.65 or 1.00015703 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011214 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00132177 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.16559411 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $4,175,108.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.