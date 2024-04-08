RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Increased to $237.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $204.00 to $237.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.11.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.01. 268,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.50. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 519.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.