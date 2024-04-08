Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Reddit Trading Up 3.9 %

Insider Activity at Reddit

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at 47.56 on Thursday. Reddit has a 52-week low of 44.00 and a 52-week high of 74.90.

In other Reddit news, Director David C. Habiger bought 3,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 846,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 3,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately 846,804. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

