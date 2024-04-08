RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $270.35

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $270.35 and last traded at $269.54, with a volume of 98152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.03.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

