Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Get Bumble alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bumble

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $273.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.38 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,091 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,481,000 after buying an additional 1,235,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after buying an additional 1,013,374 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.