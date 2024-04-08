Raymond James Reiterates “C$3.00” Price Target for Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)

Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at C$1.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.87. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of C$1.20 and a 1 year high of C$4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

