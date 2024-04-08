Raymond James Boosts OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$4.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGC. CIBC upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.94.

OceanaGold Price Performance

OceanaGold stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,117. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.50. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.73.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$363.94 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.2977737 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanaGold

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson purchased 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

