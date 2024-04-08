Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Radius Recycling from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Radius Recycling Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Radius Recycling has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $556.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $621.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Radius Recycling’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Radius Recycling will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Recycling

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Radius Recycling by 357.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Radius Recycling by 123.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Recycling in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Radius Recycling in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Radius Recycling by 120.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Stories

