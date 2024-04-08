QUASA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $90.44 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $165,587.17 and approximately $90.44 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00014599 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001616 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00016615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,850.80 or 1.00039785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011046 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.69 or 0.00134625 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000066 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00159803 USD and is up 35.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $242.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

