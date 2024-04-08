QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 1,492,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,693,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 4.77.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $226,329.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,776.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,363 shares of company stock worth $1,038,288 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,306,000 after buying an additional 796,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 348,329 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

