Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and $11.34 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00014590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001588 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00016642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,674.97 or 0.99963658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011078 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.18 or 0.00134145 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $82.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.