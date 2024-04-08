QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $190.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.81.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,037. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $193.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

