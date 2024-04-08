QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lessened by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59. The firm has a market cap of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.31 and a 200 day moving average of $138.96.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,323,678. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

