PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $5.80

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $6.00. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 283,629 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCT shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.51.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

In related news, Director Fernando Musa bought 18,303 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $99,934.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

