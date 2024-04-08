Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NYSE:PEG opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock worth $510,300 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

