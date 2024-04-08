ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th (NYSEARCA:SSG)

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 10th.

ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSG opened at $2.55 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG – Free Report) by 992.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.66% of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors Company Profile

