ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.43

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.43 and last traded at $77.57, with a volume of 36654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $658,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $291,000.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

