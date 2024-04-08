ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN) Shares to Split on Wednesday, April 10th

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPXN opened at $112.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average of $101.79. ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $86.79 and a 52 week high of $113.09.

Get ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,523,000.

About ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (SPXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Financials & Real Estate index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the financial and real estate sectors. SPXN was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.