ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $29.51

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.51, but opened at $31.70. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 3,566,249 shares traded.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,147 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,213,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 770.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 596,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 528,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,057,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,783,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

