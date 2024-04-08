Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) PT Raised to $43.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.19. Primoris Services has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $47.87.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

In related news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. CWM LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Primoris Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Primoris Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

