Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.06. 293,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 671,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

PRME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

The company has a market cap of $730.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 47.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 15.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 506.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

