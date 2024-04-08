Polymesh Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $300.76 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, Polymesh has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000802 BTC on major exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $300.76 million and approximately $228.63 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,040,705,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,040,147,609.321509 with 840,653,187.999178 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.56432574 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $124,649,997.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

