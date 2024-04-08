Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Get Plains GP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PAGP

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 195,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,965. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. Analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Plains GP by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 95.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

(Get Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.