Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Plains All American Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Plains All American Pipeline has a payout ratio of 94.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.4%.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $18.88. 4,577,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,193. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 64.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $84,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

