Piper Sandler Raises Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $90.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to an inline rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.64.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

