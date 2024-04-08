Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $201.07

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $201.07 and last traded at $199.92, with a volume of 5038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.25.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $2,037,295.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.79, for a total value of $361,917.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,883,615.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $2,037,295.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,711 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,601,000 after purchasing an additional 144,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,683,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 224.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 107,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,526,000 after buying an additional 83,495 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

