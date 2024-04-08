Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Takes $300,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $61.54. 1,056,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,291. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

