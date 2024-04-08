Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 963 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after buying an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.72. 1,195,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,603. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $53.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.