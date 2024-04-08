Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 41,502 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 28,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.90. 22,496,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,585,378. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average of $152.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

