Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 535 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.48. 3,027,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $363.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.