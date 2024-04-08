Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 37 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank increased its stake in S&P Global by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 30,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Busey Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $434.24. 1,049,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,383. The company has a market cap of $139.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $430.98 and a 200 day moving average of $412.65. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.46 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.