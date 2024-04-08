Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $8.74 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 280.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.51. 29,443,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,514,211. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

