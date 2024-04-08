Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,004 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 47,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period.

SCHH stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,075,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,138. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

