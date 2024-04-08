Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $189.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.40. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

