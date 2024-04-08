Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,327 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.02%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

