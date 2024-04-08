Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.65.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

