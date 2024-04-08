Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Invests $345,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OHI opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.91. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $34.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 270.71%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

