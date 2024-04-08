Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $109.10 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.35.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.