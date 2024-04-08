Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,281 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 53.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,768,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,715 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,122,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,601,000 after buying an additional 437,920 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 1,373,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,854,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1,879.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 779,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,809,000 after buying an additional 740,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

ADX stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.