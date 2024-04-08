Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 37,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 5.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in DHT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of DHT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHT. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

DHT Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of -0.33. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

