PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 107,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 44,359 shares.The stock last traded at $49.77 and had previously closed at $49.78.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67.
PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous dividend of $0.13.
PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.
