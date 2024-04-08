PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 107,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 44,359 shares.The stock last traded at $49.77 and had previously closed at $49.78.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 842.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

