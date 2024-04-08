Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.44

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.44 and last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 114197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

PPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,234,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,850 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 592.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 970,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 830,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 492,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 490,356 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 447,019 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

